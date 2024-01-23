The full list of nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced today, this article is being updated live.
The major awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
There are 24 categories for the 2024 Oscars, check out the full list of nominations below:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Stirling K. Brown- American Fiction
Robert DeNiro- Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling- Barbie
Mark Ruffalo- Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple
America Ferrera- Barbie
Jodie Foster- NYAD
Da’vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers
Best Director
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Production Design
Barbie- Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Killers Of The Flower Moon- Jack Fish and Adam Willis
Napolean- Arthur Max and Elli Griff
Oppenheimer- Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman
Poor Things- James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)
Best Costume Design
Barbie- Jacqueline Durran
Killers Of The Flower Moon- Jacqueline West
Napolean- Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer- Ellen Mirojnick
Poor things- Holly Waddington
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda- Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly- Blue
Maestro- Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy- Bell
Oppenheimer- Luisa Abel
Poor Things- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Society of the Snow- Ana Lopez- Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Best Sound Mixing
Best Sound Editing
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live Action Short
The After- Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
Invincible- Vincent René- Lortie and Samuel Caron
Knight of Fortune- Lasse Lyskjaer Noer and Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue- Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar- Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Short
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó