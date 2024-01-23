The full list of nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced today, this article is being updated live.

The major awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

There are 24 categories for the 2024 Oscars, check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Picture

American Fiction Anatomy of a Fall Barbie The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Past Lives Poor Things The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro Colman Domingo – Rustin Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Stirling K. Brown- American Fiction

Robert DeNiro- Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling- Barbie

Mark Ruffalo- Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple

America Ferrera- Barbie

Jodie Foster- NYAD

Da’vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers

Best Director

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie- Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Killers Of The Flower Moon- Jack Fish and Adam Willis

Napolean- Arthur Max and Elli Griff

Oppenheimer- Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman

Poor Things- James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)

I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)

Best Costume Design

Barbie- Jacqueline Durran

Killers Of The Flower Moon- Jacqueline West

Napolean- Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer- Ellen Mirojnick

Poor things- Holly Waddington

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda- Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly- Blue

Maestro- Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy- Bell

Oppenheimer- Luisa Abel

Poor Things- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow- Ana Lopez- Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best Sound Mixing

Best Sound Editing

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live Action Short

The After- Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible- Vincent René- Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune- Lasse Lyskjaer Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue- Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar- Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó