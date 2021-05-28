The cast of Peaky Blinders wrap filming the show’s sixth and final season

The cast of Peaky Blinders wrap filming the show’s sixth and final...

The cast of Peaky Blinders have wrapped filming their sixth and final season of the BBC crime drama.

The show’s director Anthony Byrne shared the news on social media this week.

Taking to Instagram, the Dublin native posted a photo with assistant director Jon Midlane and director of photography Mathieu Plainfossé as they bid farewell to the series.

He captioned the post: “Done & Done & Done.”

In the photo, Anthony held the show’s clapperboard – which was beautifully decorated with a sketch of the late Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray in the show.

The actress sadly passed away last month, following a private battle with cancer.

The final season of Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, started filming back in January.

At the time, creator and writer Steven Knight teased it would be the “best season of all”.

“Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher,” he said.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority.”

“Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient.”

“Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

