The Best Moments From The Late Late Toy Show

After much-anticipation, The Late Late Toy Show aired tonight on RTÉ One – bringing tears, laughter and joy to living rooms across the country.

Host Ryan Tubridy promised a bigger and better show than ever before, and with the theme being The Wizard of Oz – it didn’t disappoint.

From celebrity guest appearances to heartwarming moments with some inspiring children, we’ve rounded up the best moments from the 2022 Late Late Toy Show.

The epic opening number

Any one else BLOWN AWAY by that opening! 🌪🌈#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/BQyPiTtius — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022

Aspiring Garda Billy Brady

A future Garda in the making. Garda Billy keeping the people of Kilcullen safe. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/Ap9tYUsJRW — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 25, 2022

Irish footballer Caoimhin Kelleher’s sweet surprise for super fan Cealan

The iconic ride on parade

Here they come! Check out the ride on parade on this year’s #LateLateToyShow | Read more: https://t.co/zfZy2ldxw6 pic.twitter.com/0qFeBS7BSQ — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 25, 2022

Ryan surprising hospital buddies Jack, Saoibh and Ellie-Mae with a trip to Disneyland

When Saoibh and her hospital besties Jack and Ellie Mae got a Disneyland surprise ❤️✨#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wYroQuBFhh — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022

Emma Watson’s special message for Caitriona

“You are so, special… You just try your best, you can do it.” ❤️

Catriona Kalogeraki got a shout out from her idol @EmmaWatson and in turn shared a beautiful messaage about her special ability. 👏🏼#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/jPEie0fhGu — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022

Cuckoo and her band of grandchildren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelaterte)

New besties Molly and Anastasia

Molly & Anastasia, just one of many Irish/Ukraine friendships. ♥️ #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/aYvBYawHsl — Shapes of Grief: Training, Education & Podcast (@Shapesofgrief) November 25, 2022

The Ireland Women’s Football Team surprising Emmie on her birthday

The Irish Women’s soccer team won the hearts of the nation again when they gave Emmie O’Neill a very special surprise on the #LateLateToyShow – a trip to the World Cup in Oz! | Read more: https://t.co/zfZy2ldxw6 pic.twitter.com/u2wS2Bf0qQ — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 26, 2022