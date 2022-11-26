The Best Moments From The Late Late Toy Show

After much-anticipation, The Late Late Toy Show aired tonight on RTÉ One – bringing tears, laughter and joy to living rooms across the country.
Host Ryan Tubridy promised a bigger and better show than ever before, and with the theme being The Wizard of Oz – it didn’t disappoint.
From celebrity guest appearances to heartwarming moments with some inspiring children, we’ve rounded up the best moments from the 2022 Late Late Toy Show.
The epic opening number
Any one else BLOWN AWAY by that opening! 🌪🌈#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/BQyPiTtius
— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022
Aspiring Garda Billy Brady
A future Garda in the making. Garda Billy keeping the people of Kilcullen safe. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/Ap9tYUsJRW
— Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 25, 2022
Irish footballer Caoimhin Kelleher’s sweet surprise for super fan Cealan
Cealan, you’re going to Anfield! 🥺
WHAT. A. MOMENT.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/XZKrTphohL
— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022
The iconic ride on parade
Here they come! Check out the ride on parade on this year’s #LateLateToyShow | Read more: https://t.co/zfZy2ldxw6 pic.twitter.com/0qFeBS7BSQ
— Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 25, 2022
Ryan surprising hospital buddies Jack, Saoibh and Ellie-Mae with a trip to Disneyland
When Saoibh and her hospital besties Jack and Ellie Mae got a Disneyland surprise ❤️✨#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wYroQuBFhh
— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022
Emma Watson’s special message for Caitriona
“You are so, special… You just try your best, you can do it.” ❤️
Catriona Kalogeraki got a shout out from her idol @EmmaWatson and in turn shared a beautiful messaage about her special ability. 👏🏼#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/jPEie0fhGu
— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022
Cuckoo and her band of grandchildren
New besties Molly and Anastasia
Molly & Anastasia, just one of many Irish/Ukraine friendships. ♥️ #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/aYvBYawHsl
— Shapes of Grief: Training, Education & Podcast (@Shapesofgrief) November 25, 2022
The Ireland Women’s Football Team surprising Emmie on her birthday
The Irish Women’s soccer team won the hearts of the nation again when they gave Emmie O’Neill a very special surprise on the #LateLateToyShow – a trip to the World Cup in Oz! | Read more: https://t.co/zfZy2ldxw6 pic.twitter.com/u2wS2Bf0qQ
— Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 26, 2022