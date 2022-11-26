Ad
The Best Moments From The Late Late Toy Show

After much-anticipation, The Late Late Toy Show aired tonight on RTÉ One – bringing tears, laughter and joy to living rooms across the country.

Host Ryan Tubridy promised a bigger and better show than ever before, and with the theme being The Wizard of Oz – it didn’t disappoint.

From celebrity guest appearances to heartwarming moments with some inspiring children, we’ve rounded up the best moments from the 2022 Late Late Toy Show.

The epic opening number

Aspiring Garda Billy Brady

Irish footballer Caoimhin Kelleher’s sweet surprise for super fan Cealan

The iconic ride on parade

Ryan surprising hospital buddies Jack, Saoibh and Ellie-Mae with a trip to Disneyland

Emma Watson’s special message for Caitriona

Cuckoo and her band of grandchildren

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelaterte)

New besties Molly and Anastasia

The Ireland Women’s Football Team surprising Emmie on her birthday

