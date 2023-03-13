Ad
The 95th Academy Awards: An Irish Goodbye takes home an award at the 2023 Oscars

The cast of An Irish Goodbye took home an award at the 2023 Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with host Jimmy Kimmel at the helm.

An Irish Goodbye, which is set on a rural farm in Northern Ireland, won the award for Live Action Short Film.

The film tells the story of two estranged brothers – Lorcan, played by James Martin, and Turlough, Seamus O’Hare – brought together again after their mother’s untimely death.

James celebrated his birthday on Sunday and during his acceptance speech, the star-studded audience at the Oscars sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.

Watch the sweet moment below:

