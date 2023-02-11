Ad
The 2023 BRIT Awards: The full list of winners

The 2023 BRIT Awards took place in London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, February 11.

Viewers were treated to performances by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Wet Leg and Lewis Capaldi.

Check out the full list of winners below:

British Album Of The Year

  • The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
  • Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3
  • Harry Styles – Harry’s House
  • Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg

British Song Of The Year

  • Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
  • Cat Burns – Go
  • Dave – Starlight
  • Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
  • Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)
  • George Ezra – Green Green Grass
  • Harry Styles – As It Was – WINNER
  • Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
  • LF System – Afraid To Feel
  • Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

British Artist Of The Year

  • Central Cee
  • Fred Again..
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles – WINNER 
  • Stormy

British Group of The Year

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Nova Twins
  • Wet Leg – WINNER 

Best New Artist

  • Kojey Radical
  • Mimi Webb
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Sam Ryder
  • Wet Leg – WINNER 

International Artist Of The Year

  • Beyoncé – WINNER 
  • Burna Boy
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

  • Blackpink
  • Drake & 21 Savage
  • First Aid Kit
  • Fontaines D.C. – WINNER 
  • Gabriels

International Song Of The Year

  • Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER
  • David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
  • Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
  • Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru
  • Gayle – ABCDEFU
  • Jack Harlow – First Class
  • Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
  • OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
  • Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best British Pop/R&B Act

  • Cat Burns
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles – WINNER 
  • Sam Smith

Best British Rock/Alternative Act

  • The 1975 – WINNER 
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Nova Twins
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wet Leg

Best British Dance Act

  • Becky Hill – WINNER
  • Bonobo
  • Calvin Harris
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred Again..

Best British Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

  • Aitch – WINNER 
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Loyle Carner
  • Stormzy

