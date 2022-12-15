Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s cause of death has been confirmed.

The 40-year-old dancer, who was best known for DJing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, was found dead in a motel room in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

His tragic death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The news of Stephen’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by his wife Allison to PEOPLE.

She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” Allison added. Stephen married Allison in 2013 and they have three children together – Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Following news of tWitch’s tragic death, Ellen took to Instagram to pay tribute to her former colleague.

She wrote: “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

“Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.