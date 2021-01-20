Steal Her Style: Michelle Obama stuns at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Michelle Obama’s inauguration look stole the show at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in Washington D.C. earlier today, while Kamala Harris made history as the first female vice president of the US.

Former First Lady Michelle attended the ceremony with her husband Barack, opting for a plum turtleneck, wide-leg pants, and a matching belt by Sergio Hudson.

If there’s one thing about Michelle Obama, she WILL ABSOLUTELY steal the show one way or the other 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/lDzz87E9K7 — ✨ baddie with black bits ✨ (@the_odditty) January 20, 2021

The 57-year-old was trending on Twitter after showcasing her glamorous outfit, with many praising Michelle’s ever-stunning style.

We have found similar pieces so that you can steal Michelle’s style, take a look:

Trousers

Boohoo

Boohoo offer a similar style pant to Michelle’s wide-flare trousers, for an affordable price of just €16.80.

Pick up these high-waisted pants HERE.

High-neck top

PrettyLittleThing

This ribbed burgundy polo neck top is a season essential, and would look great with the above trousers.

Shop the top for just €15.00 HERE.

Coats

Marks & Spencers

This single breasted berry coat is regular fit, complete with a single horn button fastening.

Shop the coat at Marks & Spencers for €82 HERE.

Belt

Tommy Hilfiger

While this is a square-shaped belt rather than Michelle’s round one, it will cinch in the waistline and add drama all the same.

Shop this Tommy Hilfiger belt for €49.10 HERE.