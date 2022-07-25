Stacey Solomon marries Joe Swash in intimate ceremony at their Essex home

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are married!

According to MailOnline, the couple exchanged vows at their Essex home in front of close family and friends on Sunday.

A source close to the couple told the publication: “Stacey and Joe had the best day of their lives. It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious, and they had a joyous day with their children and family.”

The insider continued: “It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.”

“They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home, and keeping their celebrations intimate did not disappoint.”

The happy couple were joined by a host of famous faces, including Loose Woman Linda Robson, ex-TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, and James Argent.

Joe and Stacey first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with their second child.

The couple’s Pickle Cottage wedding is not legally binding, so they will have to officially tie the knot at a later date.

The newly weds are parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

The couple welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.