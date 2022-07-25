This is why Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are having TWO weddings

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married on Sunday.

The couple first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with their second child.

Stacey and Joe tied the knot at their home, Pickle Cottage, in front of close friends and family.

Ahead of her big day, Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot from a fan, which read: “So excited for you and your family, being [nosy] but I always wanted to get married at home and didn’t think you could? How does it work?”

The Loose Women panelist explained that her Pickle Cottage wedding won’t be legally binding, which means she and Joe will have a legal ceremony to make their marriage official on a later date.

The former X Factor star told fans: “To get married anywhere legally, the place has to have a ‘civil ceremony’ license. One of the requirements for this license is that the premises must be made ‘readily available’ for ceremonies.”

“As this is our private family home and we didn’t it to remain that way we couldn’t go for that option [laughing emoji]. So we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends & family and a ceremony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally after… Hope this helps [heart emojis].”

Stacey then revealed she would be taking a break from social media to make sure she enjoys “every moment” of her wedding day and “the aftermath”.

Joe and Stacey are parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

The couple welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.