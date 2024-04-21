Social media star Eric Roberts shares embarrassing moment with Cillian Murphy at the IFTA Awards

Eric Roberts has shared an embarrassing moment he had with Cillian Murphy at the 2024 IFTA Awards.

The TikTok star, who was interviewing celebs on the red carpet, took to his Instagram Story to tell his followers about an encounter he had in the bathroom at the ceremony.

He and fellow TikToker James Doyle, who is known online as Protein Bor, were gushing about the Oscar-winning actor when they turned around to see him standing behind them.

Eric began his story: “We have to do a storytime on what just happened in the bathroom. So, myself and James, we went down for a piss. We were peeing and we were like ‘Oh my God. It’s so great meeting Cillian Murphy.'”

“We turned around, who was standing there? Cillian Murphy.”

James added: “We were talking about, I literally just said to Eric ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I got a picture with Cillian Murphy.'”

Eric continued: “I was playing it cool. I was like, ‘yeah, hello again.'”

The awkward encounter got worse when he revealed Kneecap then walked into the bathroom.

He said: “So it was me, Protein Bor, Kneecapp and Cillian Murphy.”

“What kind of multi-verse crossover,” he joked.

“We were just chatting about how long it all was,” James added.

Eric even joked to Cillian, “Oh your speech ran on a bit long” which made the actor laugh.

The two ended the story: “And then I nearly fainted and then we went back upstairs.”

James added, “My heart is pumping big time,” as Eric said: “I don’t even know what’s happening anymore.”

Earlier in the night, Eric had shared a video of him chatting to Cillian during a break in the ceremony.

The 2024 IFTA Awards took place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, hosted for the first time by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmawy.

A host of famous faces were awarded by the Irish Film & Television Academy across 28 categories in Film and Drama.

Cillian Murphy won the award for Lead Actor in a Film for his starring role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

