The full list of winners at the 2024 IFTA Awards

The 2024 IFTA Awards took place in Dublin tonight.

A host of famous faces were awarded by the Irish Film & Television Academy across 28 categories in Film and Drama.

The 21st awards ceremony took place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, hosted for the first time by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmawy.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Film

Double Blind

Flora and Son

Lies We Tell

LOLA

That They May Face The Rising Sun – WINNER

Verdigris

Best Director – Film

Double Blind – Ian Hunt-Duffy

Flora and Son – John Carney

Lies We Tell – Lisa Mulcahy – WINNER

LOLA – Andrew Legge

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Pat Collins

Verdigris – Patricia Kelly

Best Script – Film

Double Blind – Darach McGarrigle

Flora and Son – John Carney

Lies We Tell – Elisabeth Gooch – WINNER

LOLA – Andrew Legge

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Éamon Little

Verdigris – Patricia Kelly

Best Actor – Film

Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers

David Wilmot – Lies We Tell

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Barry Ward – That They May Face The Rising Sun

Pierce Brosnan – The Last Rifleman

Best Actress – Film

Jessie Buckley – Fingernails

Eve Hewson – Flora and Son

Saoirse Ronan – Foe

Agnes O’Casey – Lies We Tell – WINNER

Bríd Brennan – My Sailor, My Love

Geraldine McAlinden – Verdigris

Best Supporting Actor – Film

Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers – WINNER

Diarmuid Noyes – Double Blind

Chris Walley – Lies We Tell

Kenneth Branagh – Oppenheimer

Liam Carney – Sunlight

Lalor Roddy – That They May Face The Rising Sun

Best Supporting Actress – Film

Bronagh Gallagher – Dance First

Catherine Walker – My Sailor, My Love

Alison Oliver – Saltburn – WINNER

Ruth McCabe – That They May Face The Rising Sun

Agnes O’Casey – The Miracle Club

Maya O’Shea – Verdigris

Best Drama

Blue Lights

Hidden Assets

Kin – WINNER

Northern Lights

Obituary

The Woman in the Wall

Best Director – Drama

Happy Valley – Fergus O’Brien

Kin – Christine Molloy & Joe Lawlor

Kin – Kate Dolan – WINNER

Northern Lights – Tom Hall

Obituary – John Hayes

The Gone – Hannah Quinn

Best Script – Drama

Blue Lights – Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson

Hidden Assets – Peter McKenna

Kin – Peter McKenna – WINNER

Northern Lights – Stephen Jones

Obituary – Ray Lawlor

The Woman in the Wall – Joe Murtagh

Best Actor – Drama

Martin McCann – Blue Lights

Francis Magee – Kin

Sam Keeley – Kin

Michael Smiley – Obituary

Éanna Hardwicke – The Sixth Commandment – WINNER

Daryl McCormack – The Woman in the Wall

Best Actress – Drama

Sharon Horgan – Best Interests

Clare Dunne – Kin – WINNER

Niamh Algar – Malpractice

Elva Trill – Northern Lights

Siobhán Cullen – Obituary

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Best Supporting Actor – Drama

Richard Dormer – Blue Lights – WINNER

Jared Harris – Foundation

Aaron Monaghan – Hidden Assets

Aidan Gillen – Kin

Emmett J. Scanlan – Kin

Simon Delaney – The Woman in the Wall

Best Supporting Actress – Drama

Niamh Algar – Culprits

Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets

Maria Doyle Kennedy – Kin – WINNER

Danielle Galligan – Obituary

Fionnula Flanagan – Sisters

Hilda Fay – The Woman in the Wall

Best International Film

All Of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Holdovers

Best International Actor

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – WINNER

Best International Actress

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Annette Bening – Nyad

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER

George Morrison Feature Documentary

In The Shadow of Beirut

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise

Notes from Sheepland

Stolen

The Days of Trees – WINNER

The Deepest Breath

Live-Action Short Film

Calf – WINNER

Mud Queen

Sound & Colour

The Golden West

Two for the Road

Waiting Day

Animated Short Film

Nana Dee

The Small Makings of a Storm

The Presenter

Wind & The Shadow – WINNER

Cinematography

Double Blind – Narayan Van Maele

Kin – JJ Rolfe

Lies We Tell – Eleanor Bowman

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan – WINNER

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Richard Kendrick

Costume Design

Double Blind – Gwen Jeffares Hourie

Lies We Tell – Joanne O’Brien

LOLA – ​​Lara Campbell – WINNER

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Louise Stanton

The Pope’s Exorcist – Lorna Marie Mugan

Production Design

A Haunting in Venice – John Paul Kelly – WINNER

Double Blind – Steve Kingston

Lies We Tell – Caroline Hill

LOLA – Ferdia Murphy

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Padraig O’Neill

Hair & Make-Up

Double Blind – Jennia Readman, Madonna Bambino

Flora and Son – Lyndsey Herron, Barbara Conway

Lies We Tell – Helen O’Connor, Aitana Silvana

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Sandra Dunne, Edwina Kelly

The Pope’s Exorcist – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston – WINNER

Sound

Barbie – Nina Rice – WINNER

Double Blind – Brendan Rehill, Rob Moore, Peter Blayney

Evil Dead Rise – Garret Farrell, Peter Albrechtsen, Myk Farmer

Lies We Tell – Aza Hand, Damien Lynch, Peter Nicell

Saltburn – Nina Rice, Nina Hartstone, Adam Scrivener

Original Music

Double Blind – Die Hexen

Flora and Son – Gary Clark, John Carney

Lies We Tell – Aza Hand

LOLA – Neil Hannon – WINNER

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley

Editing

Double Blind – Colin Campbell

Lies We Tell – Weronika Kaminska

LOLA – Colin Campbell

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie – Michael Harte – WINNER

The Last Rifleman – John Walters

VFX

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Kev Cahill, Diana Giogiutti – WINNER

Evil Dead Rise – Liam Neville, Declan Boyle

Paradise – Niall McEvoy, Liam Neville

The Nevers – Ed Bruce, Andrew Barry

IFTA Rising Star

Siobhán Cullen (Obituary) – WINNER

Kwaku Fortune (TWIG)

Ian Hunt-Duffy (Double Blind)

Agnes O’Casey (Lies We Tell)

Alison Oliver (Saltburn)