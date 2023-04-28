Sinéad Burke branded an ‘inspiration’ following her appearance on The Late Late Show

Sinéad Burke has been branded an “inspiration” following her appearance on The Late Late Show.

The disability activist, who was born with achondroplasia, appeared on the show after gracing the cover of British Vogue’s ground-breaking Reframing Fashion edition, celebrating disability and championing accessibility.

This isn’t the first time Sinéad has appeared on the cover of British Vogue.

In 2019, she was chosen by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to grace the cover of the magazine’s Forces for Change issue – making her the first little person to star on the publication’s front page.

Speaking on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Sinéad revealed what it feels like to front one of the world’s most iconic magazines for the second time, and shared a funny anecdote about the first time she met US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The 33-year-old also discussed setting up her consulting organisation Tilting the Lens, working to raise the baseline standards in accessibility, to design an equitable and accessible world.

It’s safe to say Sinéad’s appearance on The Late Late Show struck a chord with viewers, as many took to Twitter to praise her interview with host Ryan Tubridy.

