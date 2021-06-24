The movie is being filmed in Enniskerry

Ryan Tubridy visits the set of Disenchanted in Wicklow

Ryan Tubridy visited the set of Disenchanted in Co. Wicklow today.

The highly-anticipated sequel to Disney’s 2007 film Enchanted, starring Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams, is being filmed in Ireland this summer.

Taking to Instagram today, the RTÉ star shared a photo of himself in Enniskerry, which has been transformed into a fairytale town for the new movie.

He captioned the post: “Took a snoop at the beautiful village of Enniskerry which has been transformed into the set of Disenchanted…”

Ryan also admitted he was a big fan of the original movie, and tagged Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams.

“I loved Enchanted so this should be good. The village looks amazing,” he added.

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick Dempsey.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.

Dancing With the Stars pro John Nolan has also landed a role as a dancer in the movie, along with Irish influencer Adam Fogarty.