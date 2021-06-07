Irish influencer Adam Fogarty lands role in Disney’s Enchanted sequel

Disenchanted is currently being filmed in Co. Wicklow

Adam Fogarty has landed a role in Disenchanted.

Last month, Hollywood stars Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams relocated to Ireland for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 Disney movie Enchanted – which is being filmed in Enniskerry and Greystones.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, professional dancer Adam revealed he will star in the upcoming movie – which is coming to Disney+ next year.

The Irish influencer wrote: “A Disney dream 💫If you told 10 year old Adam he would be in the sequel to Enchanted, he would’ve passed out💀”

“So excited to be a part of “Disenchanted” with the BEST TEAM of dancers ❤️ Coming to Disney+ in 2022 ✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A D A M F O G A R T Y (@adamfogarty1)

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick Dempsey.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel – which is set for release on Disney+ next year.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.