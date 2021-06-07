Home Irish Showbiz Irish influencer Adam Fogarty lands role in Disney’s Enchanted sequel

Irish influencer Adam Fogarty lands role in Disney’s Enchanted sequel

Disenchanted is currently being filmed in Co. Wicklow

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Adam Fogarty has landed a role in Disenchanted.

Last month, Hollywood stars Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams relocated to Ireland for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 Disney movie Enchanted – which is being filmed in Enniskerry and Greystones.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, professional dancer Adam revealed he will star in the upcoming movie – which is coming to Disney+ next year.

The Irish influencer wrote: “A Disney dream 💫If you told 10 year old Adam he would be in the sequel to Enchanted, he would’ve passed out💀”

“So excited to be a part of “Disenchanted” with the BEST TEAM of dancers ❤️ Coming to Disney+ in 2022 ✨”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A D A M F O G A R T Y (@adamfogarty1)

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick Dempsey.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel – which is set for release on Disney+ next year.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR