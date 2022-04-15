Rumours Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘split over cheating claim’ branded ‘100% false’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still very much together, despite what you may have read on social media.

Fans believed the couple had parted ways this week, after cheating rumours started circulating online.

The speculation stemmed from a tweet posted by fashion blogger Louis Pisano, who alleged the rapper cheated on the pregnant singer with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

The tweet read: “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.”

In another tweet, he said: “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.”

“ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA.”

However, TMZ has since reported that there’s no truth to the rumour.

A source directly connected to the couple said the story is “100% false on both counts,” and added, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, are currently expecting their first child together.

The couple confirmed their romance last May, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One.”

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”