RTÉ 2FM announces major schedule shake up after shock departure of Dave Fanning

RTÉ 2FM has announced a major shake up to its weekend schedule, following the shock departure of Dave Fanning.

On Wednesday, the broadcaster announced he was stepping away from his weekend show on RTÉ 2FM, which he has hosted since 1979.

In an Instagram post, Dave said: “I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout this for the past few years and have decided to step back from my weekend show on 2FM to spread the word of Fanning on the digital empire.”

The presenter also confirmed he will be working on other projects within RTÉ, which includes presenting a show on RTÉ Gold.

Following the news of his departure, RTÉ 2FM announced its new weekend schedule on Friday morning, with a whole host of new faces included in the line-up.

Following Game On, and The National Chart Show with Bláthnaid Treacy (7pm-9pm), Friday night’s at 2FM are rap and hip-hop nights, with DJ Mo-K (9pm-11pm), and DJ Wax (11pm – 1am).

Kicking off the mornings on Saturdays and Sundays will be 2FM Breakfast with Bláthnaid Treacy (7am -9am) where Bláthnaid will serve up a breakfast bowl full of energy, superb listener prizes, and great tunes.

Whether it’s an up and at’em day or a day of rest, listeners will have Laura Fox on their side on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to midday with three hours of great music, fun chat, and celebrity interviews.

Another new addition to the schedule is Roz Purcell, who will host a brand new programme with Emma Power every Saturday and Sunday from 12-3pm.

Roz and Emma will keep listeners entertained with tunes, chat and giveaways.

Presenter Aifric O’Connell will take the helm from 3pm – 6pm on both Saturdays and Sundays, with 3 hours of throwbacks, archive and craic.

Saturday night is Dance Night on 2FM and Jenny Greene takes to the decks on The Electric Disco at the earlier time of 6pm until 8, belting out tracks to get listeners ready for heading out on the town, or a lively night at home.

There’s a brand-new dance music show with Dave Treacy, delivering a mix of the best in new commercial and club dance music, chats with the biggest DJs & producers from all parts of the world, and The Club Culture Guest Mix (8-10pm). Dave Treacy will be followed by The Spring Sessions from 10pm through to Midnight, going into Late Night Sessions from 1am.

On Sundays at 6pm, The Request Show with Conor Behan promises to let listeners take charge, handing the playlist over to those tuning in to get in touch and request their favourites.

Beta Da Silva takes over from 8-10pm, Sunday through to Thursday, with The New Music Show, inviting listeners to lock in, chill, and discover all the latest in the music world, with new tunes, new projects, gig news, album breakdowns, and a selection of music across all genres.

Beta will be followed by chilled sessions with The Greene Room (10pm – 12) with Jenny Greene.

Right after Jenny at midnight, Cormac Battle – a friendly voice on the daily Jennifer Zamparelli show – rounds the weekend off with a blistering shot of Rock, Indie and Dance.

Dan Healy Head of RTÉ Digital Audio and RTÉ 2FM said: “The weekend schedule is a blend of emerging and new voices to Irish Radio. The exciting thing about our emerging voices is that they are home grown.”

“Laura Fox, Emma Power and Aifric O Connell have been on 2FM for the last number of years, and also broadcast for RTÉ Pulse and RTÉ 2XM. We are thrilled that Roz Purcell is joining the weekend team, broadcasting with Emma Power.”

‘2FM will also have an exciting night-time schedule which is also being revamped with Jenny Greene, Dave Treacy, Conor Behan, Mo K , DJ Wax and Beta Da Silva.”

“Now that we have bedded in our weekday schedule ,which would appear from the most recent listenership results to be going well, we are focusing on weekends.”

Check out the new weekend schedule below:

Friday:

1800 – 1900: Game On

1900 – 2100: The National Chart Show with Blathnaid Treacy

2100 – 2300: DJ Mo-K

2300 – 0100: DJ Wax

0100 – 0600 Late Night Sessions

Saturday:

700 – 0900: 2fm Breakfast with Blathnaid Treacy

0900 – 1200: Laura Fox

1200 – 1500: Roz and Emma on 2FM

1500 – 1800: Aifric O’Connell

1800 – 2000: Electric Disco with Jenny Greene

2000 – 2200: Dave Treacy

2200 – 0000: The Spring Sessions

0000 – 0100: White Noise with Dave Clarke

0100 – 0600: Late Night Sessions

Sunday:

0700 – 0900: 2fm Breakfast with Blathnaid Treacy

0900 – 1200: Laura Fox

1200 – 1500: Roz and Emma on 2FM

1500 – 1800: Aifric O’Connell

1800 – 2000: The Request Show with Conor Behan

2000 – 2200: Beta Da Silva

2200 – 0000: The Greene Room

0000 – 0200: Cormac Battle