Rob Kearney and Jess Redden expecting their first child together

Irish rugby star Rob Kearney and his wife Jess Redden are expecting first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021, announced the exciting news via Jess’ Instagram on Thursday night.

Sharing photos showing off her growing baby bump, the influencer wrote: “We’ve been praying for you 🕊️ 🤍.”

The news comes after the couple tied the knot at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare in December 2021.

After eight years together, Jess and Rob said ‘I do’ at St. Kenans Church in Kilrush on December 3rd, before hosting their wedding reception at the Trump International Hotel.

The couple’s wedding venue, which was bought by Donald Trump in 2014 for a reported €9 million, had a special connection to Jess’ late father.

The pair were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November of last year, after Jess’ dad Brian became ill.

The influencer was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

Taking to Instagram the day after their wedding, Jess told her Instagram followers that she previously spent time with her dad at the Trump International Hotel.

Sharing an old photo of her father at the resort, the bride said it was a “very special place with the best memories”.