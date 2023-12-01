REVEALED: The first five celebrities confirmed for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars

The first five celebrities have been confirmed for RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

Miss World 2003 Rosanna Davison will take to the dance floor in the new year, alongside drag queen Blue Hydrangea, aka Joshua Cargill, former RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne, TikToker Miriam Mullins and Wild Youth’s David Whelan.

The brand new series will air on RTÉ One in January, with Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy returning as co-hosts.

Let’s find out more about the new DWTS contestants below:

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison is an author, model, TV personality and Miss World 2003.

The mum-of-three said: “My family like to say that I’m ‘awkwardly uncool’ when I’m on the dance floor, so I’m going to show them a thing or two.”

“You forget who you used to be when you become a mum… your children take over your life, your world and your thoughts and I’m slowly starting to remember the person I used to be!”

“I’m doing this show for my kids as well, I want them to be really proud.”

Eileen Dunne

Eileen Dunne is a former RTÉ newsreader.

Ahead of her DWTS stint, the 65-year-old said: “I’m feeling excited, I know it will be hard in ways, it will be challenging but I think I’m going to love every minute of it.”

“I took very few Irish dancing lessons and attempted to take dancing lessons at one point… bar dancing in Tamangos or The Grove in Clontarf or wherever as a teenager – that’s about the height of it!”

David Whelan

David Whelan is one fourth of Wild Youth – who represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

He said: “I’m feeling very excited. I’m very nervous. I’ve never danced like this before in my life so it’s a new experience, especially with a partner.”

“Getting used to that is one thing, getting used to the fake tan is another!”

“I don’t mind the sequins; I’ve worn some crazy stuff in my life so far! Apart from a nightclub dance floor when I was in my mid-20s, I wouldn’t say I danced a lot, but I’m loving it.”

Blu Hydrangea

Blu Hydrangea, aka Joshua Cargill, is a Belfast drag queen, known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The TV personality said: “This is a dream come true. It was one of my New Year’s resolutions to learn to dance this year, I didn’t think it was going to happen because I was being a bit lazy and now, I’m here and I get to do it in front of the world so that’s exciting!”

“I danced on Drag Race, if you could call it that. I’m sure some people would have some words to say about my dancing!”

Miriam Mullins

Miriam Mullins has over 2.1 million followers on TikTok, and a further 140k on Instagram.

The Cork native said: “I am so excited to be part of the show this year. It’s such an amazing opportunity, a chance to meet loads of new people, make loads of new friends and hopefully show off my dancing skills, I don’t know if I have them or not.”

“We’ll see! I’ve done the odd TikTok dance here and there. That mightn’t have gone down very well with the audience, but this is a different type of dancing!”