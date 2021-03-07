REVEALED: All the winners at The Gossies 2021 – sponsored by Life Style Sports

Some of Ireland’s brightest stars dressed up in Hollywood Glam for Goss.ie’s sixth annual awards show, The Gossies 2021, on March 6th.
Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the virtual awards show was hosted by TV presenter Lucy Kennedy at Lost Lane in Dublin’s City Centre.
Hosted live with our nominees over Zoom, the awards show was then broadcast to the public on YouTube on March 7th.
Celebrity guests on the night included Nicky Byrne, Una Healy, Laura Whitmore, Baz Ashmawy, Perez Hilton, Mary Fitzgerald (Selling Sunset), Dáithí Ó Sé, Glenda Gilson, Greg O’Shea, Erica Cody, Lyra, Mairead Ronan, Martin King, Kathryn Thomas, Holly Carpenter, Thalia Heffernan, and Karen Koster.
A host of influencers and social media stars also made an appearance, including James Patrice, Tadhg Fleming, Niamh Cullen, James Kavanagh, Tara O’Farrell and many more.
On the night, 19 awards were presented to the winners of each category. Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Actor – Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Best Actress (sponsored by Nuala Woulfe) – Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton)
Best Movie – Dating Amber
Best TV Show – Normal People
Best Radio Show – Dermot & Dave (Today FM)
Best Music Act – Dermot Kennedy
Model of the Year (sponsored by instax) – Louise O’Reilly
Fashion Designer of the Year – Aoife McNamara
Best Celebrity Makeup Artist (sponsored by Catrice Cosmetics) – Michelle Regazzoli-Stone
Best Celebrity Stylist – Rebecca Rose Quigley
Best Female TV Presenter (sponsored by MINI) – Laura Whitmore
Best Male TV Presenter – Tommy Tiernan
Most Stylish Lady (sponsored by Aperol Spritz) – Louise Cooney
Most Stylish Man – James Patrice
Influencer of the Year (sponsored by One4All Gift Cards) – Lisa McGowan
Best Social Media Star (sponsored by O’Donnell’s Crisps) – Tadhg Fleming
Newcomer of the Year – Rachel Gorry
Girl Boss of the Year (sponsored by Flowers.ie) – Michelle Regazzoli-Stone
Goss Star of the Year – Erica Cody
Ahead of the awards, our nominees and VIP guest presenters were treated to luxury goodie bags – including a special gift from our title sponsor Life Style Sports, refreshments from our official Drinks Partner Aperol Spritz, treats from our Brand Partner MINI, products from our official Skin Care partner Nuala Woulfe, and goodies from our Snack Partner O’Donnell’s Crisps.
Nominees also received gifts from Jane Darcy, Flowers.ie, Catrice Cosmetics, The Lash Boutique, and a special surprise from Irish illustrator From The Sketch Up.
Speaking about the #Gossies2021 going virtual due to the ongoing pandemic, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan said: “We are so excited to be bringing The Gossies to screens all around the world for the first time.”
“Although we are sad we can’t be all together due to the pandemic, we have put huge resources into making the ceremony as entertaining and fabulous as ever.”
“I am also so happy we have one of Ireland’s largest retailers Life Style Sports on board as our title sponsor. This is definitely the year for supporting Irish businesses.”