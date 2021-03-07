REVEALED: All the winners at The Gossies 2021 – sponsored by Life Style Sports

The awards show was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic

REVEALED: All the winners at The Gossies 2021 – sponsored by Life...

Some of Ireland’s brightest stars dressed up in Hollywood Glam for Goss.ie’s sixth annual awards show, The Gossies 2021, on March 6th.

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the virtual awards show was hosted by TV presenter Lucy Kennedy at Lost Lane in Dublin’s City Centre.

Hosted live with our nominees over Zoom, the awards show was then broadcast to the public on YouTube on March 7th.

Celebrity guests on the night included Nicky Byrne, Una Healy, Laura Whitmore, Baz Ashmawy, Perez Hilton, Mary Fitzgerald (Selling Sunset), Dáithí Ó Sé, Glenda Gilson, Greg O’Shea, Erica Cody, Lyra, Mairead Ronan, Martin King, Kathryn Thomas, Holly Carpenter, Thalia Heffernan, and Karen Koster.

A host of influencers and social media stars also made an appearance, including James Patrice, Tadhg Fleming, Niamh Cullen, James Kavanagh, Tara O’Farrell and many more.

On the night, 19 awards were presented to the winners of each category. Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Actor – Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Best Actress (sponsored by Nuala Woulfe) – Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton)

Best Movie – Dating Amber

Best TV Show – Normal People

Best Radio Show – Dermot & Dave (Today FM)

Best Music Act – Dermot Kennedy

Model of the Year (sponsored by instax) – Louise O’Reilly

Fashion Designer of the Year – Aoife McNamara

Best Celebrity Makeup Artist (sponsored by Catrice Cosmetics) – Michelle Regazzoli-Stone

Best Celebrity Stylist – Rebecca Rose Quigley

Best Female TV Presenter (sponsored by MINI) – Laura Whitmore

Best Male TV Presenter – Tommy Tiernan

Most Stylish Lady (sponsored by Aperol Spritz) – Louise Cooney

Most Stylish Man – James Patrice

Influencer of the Year (sponsored by One4All Gift Cards) – Lisa McGowan

Best Social Media Star (sponsored by O’Donnell’s Crisps) – Tadhg Fleming

Newcomer of the Year – Rachel Gorry

Girl Boss of the Year (sponsored by Flowers.ie) – Michelle Regazzoli-Stone

Goss Star of the Year – Erica Cody

Ahead of the awards, our nominees and VIP guest presenters were treated to luxury goodie bags – including a special gift from our title sponsor Life Style Sports, refreshments from our official Drinks Partner Aperol Spritz, treats from our Brand Partner MINI, products from our official Skin Care partner Nuala Woulfe, and goodies from our Snack Partner O’Donnell’s Crisps.

Nominees also received gifts from Jane Darcy, Flowers.ie, Catrice Cosmetics, The Lash Boutique, and a special surprise from Irish illustrator From The Sketch Up.

Speaking about the #Gossies2021 going virtual due to the ongoing pandemic, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan said: “We are so excited to be bringing The Gossies to screens all around the world for the first time.”

“Although we are sad we can’t be all together due to the pandemic, we have put huge resources into making the ceremony as entertaining and fabulous as ever.”

“I am also so happy we have one of Ireland’s largest retailers Life Style Sports on board as our title sponsor. This is definitely the year for supporting Irish businesses.”