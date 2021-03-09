Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain after facing backlash over Meghan Markle comments

Piers Morgan has confirmed his departure from Good Morning Britain, after facing backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle on Monday.

In a statement, ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Ofcom has officially launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of GMB, after it received over 40,000 complaints about comments made by Piers.

A spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.”

On Monday’s episode of GMB, Piers and his co-hosts were discussing Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she [Meghan] says.”

“I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

The 55-year-old was widely criticised for his comments, as Meghan candidly opened up about her mental health in the interview, and admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

During Tuesday’s episode of GMB, Piers clarified his comments about Meghan’s mental health.

The broadcaster said: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said…”

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide.”

“These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

Piers’ decision to step down comes after he stormed off the set of GMB today, after his colleague Alex Beresford criticised him for continuously ‘trashing’ the Duchess of Sussex.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers’ treatment of them in yesterday’s programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021