PICS: Stars step out in style for the 2024 IFTA Film & Drama Awards

The 2024 IFTA Film & Drama Awards attracted a star-studded list of guests on Saturday night – including Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, James Bond legend Pierce Brosnan and Oscar nominated actress Lily Gladstone.

The 21st awards show is taking place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, hosted for the first time by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmawy.

A host of famous faces will be awarded by the Irish Film & Television Academy across 28 categories in Film and Drama at the ceremony.

Check out the red carpet arrivals below as the biggest night in Irish film kicks off in style:

Cillian Murphy pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Cillian Murphy pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lily Gladstone pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Caitriona Balfe pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Eve Hewson pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Cathy Belton pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Clare Dunne pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Kerry Condon pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aimee Connolly pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Niamh Algar pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Alisha Weir pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Baz Ashmawy pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
James Patrice pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pollyanna McIntosh and Liam Cunningham pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Stephen Rae pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Emmet Scanlan with his daughter Kayla pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Fionnula Flanagan pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jim Sheridan pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Chris Walley pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Tara O'Farrell pictured at the IFTA Awards 2024 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Stephen Rea will also receive the coveted Lifetime Achievement award.

Ahead of the awards show, celebrity attendees stepped out in style on the red carpet – including Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Caitriona Balfe, Kerry Condon, Liam Cunningham, Clare Dunne, Niamh Algar, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Alisha Weir, to name a few.

The highlights of the IFTA Awards ceremony will be broadcast on RTÉ2 on Monday, April 22nd, at 9:35pm.

