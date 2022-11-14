Pete Davidson ‘spotted on date with Emily Ratajkowski’

Pete Davidson has sparked rumours he’s dating model Emily Ratajkowski.

The comedian, 28, has been single since his split from Kim Kardashian back in August, after nine months of dating.

Meanwhile Emily, 31, split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year.

On Sunday, celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi shared a message from a follower who claimed they saw Emily and Pete out on a date in New York.

The message read: “Can’t believe I’m saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLLL.”

The fan also claimed: “His hands were allll over her and they’re clearly hooking up.”

Back in September, radio host Howard Stern said during an episode of SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show: “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next.”

“[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”

Fans seemed to agree with Howard’s theory, with one tweeting: “Where are the Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski dating rumors??? She’s getting a divorce, him and Kim are done, I was EXPECTING them to pop out together.”

Where are the Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski dating rumors??? She’s getting a divorce, him and Kim are done, I was EXPECTING them to pop out together. Either them or him and Miley Cyrus. I just KNOW he’d last with Miley. — ariss hadid (@juliettcarter) September 20, 2022

A second wrote: “Gigi [Hadid] and Leo[nardo DiCaprio] dating now Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel…next is Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson i’m telling yall.”

A third penned: “I’m calling it now – emily ratajkowski and pete davidson are going to start dating by the end of the year.”

Emily was recently linked to Brad Pitt, but insisted in an interview last month that she was “single”.