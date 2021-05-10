Perrie Edwards announces she’s expecting her first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Little Mix star has been dating her footballer beau since 2016

Perrie Edwards has announced she’s expecting her first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the Little Mix star posed a black-and-white photo of her baby bump.

The singer wrote: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Sharing the same photos to his Instagram, Alex wrote: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? 😅 so grateful and excited to become a dad ❤️ bring on the sleepless nights 🤪”.

Perrie’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall commented on the post: “😭😭😭 beaming for you both ♥️ I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who announced her pregnancy last week, commented: “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Perrie has been dating the Liverpool footballer since 2016, following her split from One Direction star Zayn Malik.

