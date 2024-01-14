Paul Mescal opens up about his move to London: ‘I was very alone’

Paul Mescal has opened up about his move to London in a new interview.

The Irish actor shot to fame after starring in the hit show Normal People, alongside Daisy Edgar Jones in 2020.

Soon after, the Maynooth native made the move to London, just as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actor opened up about his life-changing role and his move to London, right as the show took off.

He said: ““I was very alone.”

He then revealed: “ [Now] I live by myself and I love it.”

Paul then opened up about his life in the public eye.

When the 27-year-old was asked if many encounters with fans on the street are positive, he said: ““Absolutely.”

However, he suggested it was not always plain-sailing: “If someone wants to be a dick and say that they went on a date with me, it doesn’t reflect poorly on me — it reflects poorly on them.”

Speaking about living the celebrity lifestyle, the All Of Us Strangers actor said: “Then you’d see yourself as somehow different and I don’t want to do that.”

“I’d just get too f***ing bored. I don’t want to close myself off to going out and meeting someone in a bar, or getting drunk at a party.”

“That would turn me into a boring human. It would be dangerous to start wrapping yourself in cotton wool and not be out in the world, through fear.”

With the release of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 on the horizon, where Paul plays the lead, the actor contemplated how is fame might evolve: “I don’t know what the difference will be.”

“Maybe that’s naive? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street? I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true.”

“I’ll have an answer next year, but if [the film] impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot.”

“I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see.”