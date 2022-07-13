Paige’s close friend speaks out amid fears she will leave the Love Island villa

Jacques O’Neill broke the news that he was leaving the Love Island villa to his fellow Islanders around the fire-pit on Tuesday night.

The rugby star said his emotional goodbyes after getting heated about a comment bombshell Adam Collard made about him the night previous.

The morning afterwards, an emotional Jacques told Paige: “You mean so much to me, you know that? I just wish I could finish my journey off with you in here.”

Paige’s friend Morgan, who has been running the Welsh beauty’s social media accounts while she’s in the villa, has since spoken out after Jacques’s shock departure from the villa.

Taking to the 24-year-old’s Instagram account, she shared a collage of photos of Jacques and Paige’s emotional goodbye.

“Well, that was an emotional one..,” she wrote. “Sending best wishes to @jacques9oneill_ on his new journey outside of the villa.”

“Needless to say Paige’s Love Island experience wouldn’t have been the same without you, but your own mental health and well-being always has to come first ❤️ .”

Morgan has turned the comments section off on the post.

On Wednesday morning, she re-shared the post to Paige’s story in an attempt to address negativity.

“Little note that #BeKind applies to Paige too,” she penned. “If she decides to leave the villa that’s her own decision, she has no obligation to follow Jacques – this is her experience just as much as his.”

“There is only 2.5 weeks left of her once in a lifetime experience – let’s not see her comes out to any negativity ❤️.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

