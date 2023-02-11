Ad
Our favourite looks from the 2023 BRIT Awards

Emma Costigan
A host of famous faces turned out in style for the 2023 BRIT Awards on Saturday night.

Before Mo Gilligan began presenting the awards ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, stars stepped out on the red carpet.

Check out some of our favourite looks from the red carpet:

Lizzo

 

Amelia Dimoldenberg 

 

Laura Whitmore

 

Jessie J

 

Maya Jama

 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

 

Harry Styles

Zara McDermott

 

Ashley Roberts 

 

Mollie King

 

