Our favourite looks from the 2023 BRIT Awards

A host of famous faces turned out in style for the 2023 BRIT Awards on Saturday night.
Before Mo Gilligan began presenting the awards ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, stars stepped out on the red carpet.
Check out some of our favourite looks from the red carpet:
Lizzo
View this post on Instagram
Amelia Dimoldenberg
View this post on Instagram
Laura Whitmore
View this post on Instagram
Jessie J
View this post on Instagram
Maya Jama
View this post on Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
View this post on Instagram
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at the 2023 #BRITs in London, England – February 11 pic.twitter.com/gWEsHAk0WZ
— HSD (@hsdaily) February 11, 2023
Zara McDermott
View this post on Instagram
Ashley Roberts
View this post on Instagram
Mollie King
View this post on Instagram
Ad