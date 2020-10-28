New rich list reveals which One Direction star is earning the most money

The singers have each embarked on successful solo careers since the band's hiatus

New rich list reveals which One Direction star is earning the most...

Heat Magazine have released their list of the 30 Richest Celebrities aged 30 and under in the UK and Ireland, with the stars of One Direction all ranking in the top 10.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson made up the world-famous band, who began their career together back in 2010.

During their time together, the band released five albums, went on four world tours, and starred in their own movie – before announcing an indefinite hiatus at the end of 2015.

Since then, they have all embarked on their own successful solo careers, with Harry Styles listed in number two on the rich list – making him the wealthiest of his band mates with a whopping £74m fortune.

Followed closely behind Harry in fourth place was our very own Niall Horan, who’s fortune is listed at an estimated £55m.

Louis Tomlinson took the number six spot with £47m, while Liam Payne followed directly behind in seventh place with £46m.

Ninth on the list is new dad Zayn Malik, who’s fortune is reportedly worth £38m.

Here’s the full list: