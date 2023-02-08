New Love Island bombshell Claudia reveals which boys she has her eye on

New Love Island bombshell Claudia has revealed which boys she has her eye on.

The 28-year-old, who is the daughter of former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty, entered the villa on Tuesday night at the end of the heart rate challenge.

Speaking in her pre-show interview, the fashion boutique owner revealed Tom and Casey are her “type on paper”.

She said: “I think [Tom’s] a really down-to-earth guy and he’s family orientated like me.”

“Casey’s very good looking, his eyes are gorgeous and he seems like a down-to-earth

genuine guy, too.”

“However, I’m very open-minded; I could like any of them,” Claudia added.

When asked why she decided to sign up for the dating show, the blonde beauty explained: “It’s come at the perfect time in my life.”

“I’m 28, I’m not getting any younger and I’ve been single for 8 months, so I feel ready to settle and find ‘the one’. I’m done with the ‘bad boys’, I just want to find my person and now is the right time.”

Claudia added: “I’ve just not found the right person yet. I’ve been in three long-term relationships and I’ve always been the one to end it. I usually get a three year ‘itch’. I want someone who’s going to adore me and I’m their everything.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

