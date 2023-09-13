MTV VMAs 2023: The FULL list of winners

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Tuesday night.

The awards show was held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, and was be helmed by Nicki Minaj for the second year in a row.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – WINNER

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – WINNER

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice – WINNER

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” – WINNER

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG” – WINNER

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

P!NK – “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – WINNER

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – WINNER

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “The Loneliest” – WINNER

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Alternative

Blink-182 – “Edging”

Boygenius – “The Film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – WINNER

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Funk Rave” – WINNER

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Shakira – “Acróstico”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt” – WINNER

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

Best K-Pop

Aespa – “Girls”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”

Seventeen – “Super”

Stray Kids – “S-Class” – WINNER

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – WINNER

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar”

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – WINNER

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina”

Best Cinematography

Adele – “I Drink Wine”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – WINNER

Best Direction

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake – “Falling Back”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – WINNER

Best Art Direction

Boygenius – “The Film”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Attention” – WINNER

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

SZA – “Shirt”

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”

Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

Melanie Martinez – “Void”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – WINNER

Best Choreography

Blackpink – “Pink Venom” – WINNER

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Best Editing

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”

Miley Cyrus – “River”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – WINNER

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Show of the Summer (Social)

Beyoncé

Blackpink

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Song of the Year (Social)

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Doechii feat. Kodak Black – “What It Is”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”

Gunna – “Fukumean”

Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven”Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice – “Barbie World” – WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice – “Karma”

Tomorrow x Together and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma – “La Bebé (Remix)”

Album of the Year (Social)

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights – WINNER