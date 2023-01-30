Molly-Mae Hague welcomes her first child with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her first child with Tommy Fury.

The Love Island star, who met her boxer beau on Love Island back in 2019, took to Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn daughter.

She captioned the post: “23/01/23 🤍“

The 23-year-old announced her pregnancy back in September by sharing a sweet video montage.

The first clip showed Molly-Mae making a romantic speech to Tommy during the Love Island final, and the second clip showed him kissing her baby bump.

The influencer captioned the black-and-white video: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

A month before Molly-Mae’s pregnancy announcement, her boyfriend Tommy teased his plans to propose “very soon”.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked the 23-year-old: “When is Molly getting that ring… I think it’s time.”

“It was probably time about six months ago but it’s coming very soon,” the reality star replied.