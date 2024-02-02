Michael Flatley reveals he visited ex-fiancée Lisa Murphy in hospital before she died in heartbreaking tribute

Michael Flatley has paid tribute to ex-fiancée Lisa Murphy, following her death at 51.

The Irish socialite and former model sadly passed away on Thursday, following a long battle with a serious medical condition.

The Riverdance star, who was engaged to Lisa in the early 2000s, has since revealed he visited her in hospital in the days before she died.

He told the Irish Independent: “I visited Lisa in St Vincent’s Hospital yesterday. I spent time with her and also with her family. It’s heartbreaking.”

“She was a lovely, caring person. I got the call from her father, Des, early this morning with the news. It’s very, very sad. God rest her soul.”

Lisa’s ex-fiancé Gerald Kean, whom she was with for over ten years, has also described her death as “devastating.”

The celebrity lawyer told the newspaper: “It’s devastating news. She was a big part of my life and also in particular my daughter’s.”

The couple parted ways in 2016 after over a decade together.

Lisa was a familiar face on Irish television and even appeared on the reality series Dublin Wives.

Roz Flanagan, who also starred in the show, has paid tribute to Lisa in a heartfelt statement.

Roz said: “Lisa was such a beautiful person, both inside and out. She was so good to me on the show. I’m shocked at the news.”

The Ballinteer native is said to have bravely fought her condition before ultimately passing away as a result of it.

Lisa was not one for shying away from the spotlight, and also had a public relationship with boxer Joe Egan.

In September 2012, her ex-fiancé Gerald threw the socialite the party of a lifetime at his Drayton Manor mansion in Co. Wicklow.

The late Sinéad O’Connor also made an appearance and performed for the hundreds of guests at the lavish event.

In 2011, Lisa faced a similar situation to reality star Kim Kardashian, who was tied up and held at gunpoint during her Paris robbery in 2016.

In May of 2011, the TV personality was held up at knifepoint by thieves at Gerald’s mansion Drayton Manor.

The robbers stole thousands of euros worth of jewellery from the invasion.

Following Kim’s Paris nightmare, Lisa spoke out about the traumatising ordeal for the first time.

She said: “It was bringing me back to when I went through it and it’s just horrendous.

“I suppose with the security we had in the house, you never think it’s going to happen to you, that’s what everybody thinks,”

“It’s not even the jewellery – it’s the aftermath of it all. They don’t realise the impact it has on your life, your future. Kim will get worse before she gets better. She will think she’s okay, like I did, and then it will hit her – post-traumatic stress. “I obviously know what she went through and it’s horrendous.”