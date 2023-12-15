Maura Higgins gushes over new beau Bobby Holland-Hanton on The Late Late Show

Maura Higgins gushed over new beau Bobby Holland-Hanton on tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show.

During her appearance on the RTÉ programme, host Patrick Kielty quizzed Maura about her love life and whether she is single or not.

The former Love Island star proudly confirmed her romance, and said: “I am no more single, I’m in a very happy relationship, he is backstage.”

Patrick commented on Maura’s handsome new beau, saying “he’s a good-looking devil,” before Maura quickly agreed.

The couple flew into Dublin earlier this week for some romantic time away ahead of Christmas.

On Wednesday, Maura revealed to fans that she had arrived back in her homeland with fans speculating she was with new beau Bobby.

When Patrick asked what she would be getting up to during her visit home, Maura said it would consist of “a few pints and a bit of craic.”

Maura shared a snap of a luxurious bathtub in Glasson Lakehouse in Co. Westmeath to her Instagram Story on Thursday morning.

Although she did not tag Bobby, fans guessed that he had joined her at the four-star, €300-a-night hotel.

The Longford native was first linked to Bobby in May, after they were spotted leaving the Chiltern Firehouse in London together.

The 39-year-old is a stunt double for Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth, whom he’s worked closely with for over 12 years.

Weeks later, the pair were papped kissing in Ibiza in photos posted to X by DTN News.

Maura Higgins packs on the PDA with new boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton in Ibiza pic.twitter.com/kHfWmL7J1W — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) June 29, 2023

The 39-year-old, who has over 261k followers on Instagram, is based in London.

The stuntman is a divorcee, and was previously married to beautician Rachel Hunter, and is stepdad to her 10-year-old daughter.

It’s understood the pair divorced last year, and his ex approves of his romance with Maura.

A source previously told MailOnline: “Rachel is a supportive ex-wife and she approves of Bobby’s romance with Maura.”

“Their divorce was finalised last year and Rachel sees it as Bobby is free to date whoever he wants. Due to his career, she has been fully prepared that he may well end up with someone in the public eye.

Two months after they were first linked, Bobby confirmed his romance with Maura by sharing a sweet photo of them holding hands on Instagram.

Bobby posted the snap after Maura confirmed her return to Love Island, joining the US version of the series.

After dropping Love Island related hints on social media, the 32-year-old revealed she was returning to the famous franchise – but wouldn’t be entering the villa as a bombshell, instead she would be joining the show as their social host.

In Maura’s promo shot for Love Island USA, she appeared to be wearing the same dress that appeared in the photo Bobby posted on Instagram.