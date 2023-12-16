Everything we know about Maura Higgins’ stuntman beau Bobby Holland Hanton

Maura Higgins is dating stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton.

The 39-year-old is a stunt double for Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth, whom he’s worked closely with for over 12 years.

The Longford native was first linked to Bobby in May, after they were spotted leaving the Chiltern Firehouse in London together.

Weeks later, the pair were papped kissing and cuddling on a trip to Ibiza.

The 39-year-old, who has over 261k followers on Instagram, is based in London.

The stuntman is a divorcee, and was previously married to beautician Rachel Hunter, and is stepdad to her 10-year-old daughter.

It’s understood the pair divorced last year, and his ex approves of his romance with Maura.

A source previously told MailOnline: “Rachel is a supportive ex-wife and she approves of Bobby’s romance with Maura.”

“Their divorce was finalised last year and Rachel sees it as Bobby is free to date whoever he wants. Due to his career, she has been fully prepared that he may well end up with someone in the public eye.”

Bobby has acted as a stuntman for major stars – including Daniel Craig, Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum and Jake Gyllenhaal.

However, he’s worked with Chris Hemsworth the longest, and now considers him a close friend.

The pair have launched a fitness app called Centr together, and regularly share photos with each other on social media.

Two months after they were first linked, Bobby confirmed his romance with Maura by sharing a sweet photo of them holding hands on Instagram.

Bobby posted the snap after Maura confirmed her return to Love Island, joining the US version of the series.

After dropping Love Island related hints on social media, the 32-year-old revealed she was returning to the famous franchise – but wouldn’t be entering the villa as a bombshell.

Instead, Maura announced she would be taking over the social channels for Love Island USA, which airs on Peacock in America.

In Maura’s promo shot for Love Island USA, she appeared to be wearing the same dress that appears in the photo Bobby posted on Instagram.

The Longford native later landed a gig as the social host for Love Island Games – a brand new series hosted by Maya Jama.

Maura has not gone public with a relationship since her split from Giovanni Pernice in October 2021.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, the reality star dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.