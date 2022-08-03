Love Island’s Paige and Jacques ‘haven’t spoken’ since she left the villa

Love Island stars Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill haven’t spoken since she left the villa over the weekend.

The paramedic was coupled up with the rugby player from early on in the show, but their romance hit the rocks after she found out he didn’t stay loyal to her in Casa Amor.

Bombshell Adam Collard then entered the villa and revealed he had his eye on Paige, which lead to Jacques kicking off.

Jacques then made the shock decision to quit the show, as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t “being himself” and was “struggling”.

In an emotional scene, the 23-year-old told Paige he was going to wait for her on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

Paige went on to pursue a romance with Adam, and the pair made it through to the semi-final of the show, before being dumped from the villa on Sunday night.

Paige and Adam have since returned to the UK, but the paramedic is yet to speak to her former flame Jacques.

Their co-star Antigoni Buxton shared the news with The Sun, as she said: “I saw Paige last night and they’ve not spoken, no.”

“I am really happy for Paige though and I do want the best for her,” she continued.

“She’s amazing and she was one of my really good friends in there, so whatever makes her happy is good for me.”