Love Island’s Mitch Taylor finally responds rumours he was kicked out of an event over his ‘disgusting’ behaviour

Love Island’s Mitch Taylor has finally responded to speculation he was kicked out of an event over his “disgusting” behaviour.

Over the weekend, rumours started circulating that Mitch behaved inappropriately at a star-studded event alongside his co-star Zachariah Noble.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, UK influencer Ashleigh Huish claimed two unnamed Love Island stars were asked to leave the bash.

While she didn’t name them in the video, fans quickly started speculating she was talking about Mitch and Zach.

The woman in the video said: “The event was slightly soiled on by two Love Islanders who are just the most vile pieces of s**t that I believe could ever have walked the planet.

“Turns out they weren’t even invited, they just turned up. Do you know what they said? I don’t even know if I can say this out loud without cringing because I’m embarrassed for them: ‘We’re actually the most famous people here.’

“They’re bowling around like the most famous people there, which is embarrassing.”

“But where I draw the line is where I am stood outside in the rain with my friend having a chat and this homeless man walks past,” she alleged.

“He’s like, ‘has anybody got any money?’ and [the Love Islander] puts his hand in his pocket, pulls out money and throws it at him. I see this with my own eyes.

“So the homeless man has to pick it up. They then proceeded to be incredibly homophobic and that is when the organisers were told and made them leave immediately because they do not tolerate homophobia or any other kind of disgusting behaviour.

“And when they heard what happened with the homeless man, they took zero tolerance and kicked them out,” she claimed.

“There was other things that happened as well but I didn’t see any of that. So I can’t speak of that but they were the most obnoxious, disgusting, vile cretins I’ve been in the room with.

“I have never been in contact with two people who are so out of touch of reality and their behaviour is so disgusting,” she added.

Days after the video went viral, Mitch has posted a video on TikTok responding to the allegations.

He started the video by saying: “Hey everyone, I’m making the statement because obviously over the weekend there were a lot of accusations and I want to start by apologising to Zach because these accusations have nothing to do with him.”

“They are solely about me so I do want to talk about each one individually and put it to bed and give my side of the story.

“The first accusation I want to talk about is the words, ‘we are the most famous people in here’ that is actually true.

“I said that to Zach as a bit of banter but it’s been taken the wrong way by other people and I admit it wasn’t really that funny.

“I was trying to have a bit of a laugh and a bit of a joke.”

Mitch continued: “Going onto the next accusation would be me throwing money at a homeless person.

“That is completely false I didn’t throw any money at a homeless person it was a kind gesture to give a homeless person money and it’s been twisted into an evil thing.

“It’s not true. I was trying to do a kind gesture and it’s been twisted.”

The 27-year-old went on to say: “I admit when I was at this event I was quite happy and quite loud.

“It’s a completely different world for me this, I’ve gone from fitting boilers to fancy events and it can come across unprofessional and I understand that and whoever was at the event and saw me acting like that I do want to apologise as well. It’s all new to me. But I am really trying to adjust to this lifestyle.”

The Sheffield native then addressed allegations he was being “homophobic” at the event.

He said: “This is probably the biggest accusation out of them all that I was homophobic. I was speaking to an influencer at the event and my words to them were I fancied you when you were straight. I can see how that comes across.

“I am really bad with my words sometimes I was just really nervous to meet this person because I am a fan of them and I do apologise.”

“It’s just sometimes when I’m in scenarios like that I can’t really get my words out correctly and I was just trying to be as respectful to that person as I could and I kind of got it completely wrong.

“I wanted to end on this, I feel like you do deserve the truth. I have to be blatantly honest with exactly what went down and I do apologise that the statements took so long to come across.

“I had to take time away from social media over the weekend. The amount of hate death threats horrible comments that I’ve been getting I just couldn’t deal with it.

“So I just had to take some time away and just do my thing but hopefully that has cleared things up but moving forward I just want you to know I am not homophobic, I never have been.”