Love Island’s Ekin-Su announces MAJOR collaboration with popular fashion brand

Love Island’s EKin-Su Cülcüloğlu has announced a major collaboration with OhPolly.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Turkish actress had signed the biggest fashion deal in Love Island history.

The 28-year-old was crowned the winner of Love Island 2022 alongside her Italian beau Davide Sanclimenti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (@ekinsuofficial)

Ekin-Su and OhPolly announced their collaboration via Instagram on Thursday.

The Turkish actress wrote: “EKIN-SU X OH POLLY IS OFFICIAL!! 🤍 This is the news I’ve been waiting to tell you all…”

“I am beyond excited to announce that I am now the face of [OhPolly]. I honestly can’t believe this is happening – it is a complete dream come true for me!”

“I have always loved the quality & fit of [OhPolly] as you will all have seen during my time on Love Island.”

Ekin-Su continued: “We have so many amazing things in the pipeline and I cannot wait for you guys to see what we have been working on.”

“Thank you so much to everyone for all their love and support – I see all of you.”

“This journey wouldn’t be possible without you all. I can’t wait to bring you all along on this exciting new venture.”