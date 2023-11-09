Ad
Louise Cooney welcomes her first child with her boyfriend Mark

Louise Cooney has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney.

The Limerick native shared the news via Instagram on Thursday, writing: “Jude 07.11.23.”

“You have changed our world forever. We are so in love.”

Louise announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Mark on May 21.

Alongside a photo of her and Mark holding a baby scan, the Limerick native wrote: “Soon to be 3 👶🏼❤️ We’ve never known this much happiness and excitement 🥰#2023baby.”

Louise and Mark started dating during the first coronavirus lockdown, and the couple moved into a stunning duplex apartment in Dublin at the end of 2021.

Louise previously gushed about her relationship with Mark in an interview with Magazine+.

She said: “People always say ‘it happens when you don’t expect it’ and I find that kind of condescending because I still think you need to put yourself out there — if you don’t, it’s going to be hard for you to meet somebody.”

“I think when you’re totally ok by yourself, that’s when it’s a good time to meet someone.”

Ad
