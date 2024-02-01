Lisa Murphy sadly passes away aged 51

Lisa Murphy has sadly passed away aged 51.

The Irish socialite and former model battled a serious medical condition in recent years.

Lisa’s former fiancé Gerald Kean whom she was with for ten years has described her death as “devastating.”

The celebrity lawyer told the Irish Independent: “It’s devastating news,”

“She was a big part of my life and also in particular my daughter’s.”

The couple parted ways several years ago after over a decade together.

Lisa was a familiar face on Irish television and even appeared on the reality series Dublin Wives.

Roz Flanagan who also starred in the show has paid tribute to Lisa in a heartfelt statement.

Roz said: “Lisa was such a beautiful person, both inside and out,”

“She was so good to me on the show. I’m shocked at the news.”

The Ballinteer native is said to have bravely fought her condition before ultimately passing away as a result of it.

Lisa was not one for shying away from the spotlight and had two other very public relationships.

Lisa was also engaged to the Riverdance star Michael Flatley and shared a relationship with the boxer Joe Egan.

In September 2012, her ex-fiancé Gerald threw the socialite the party of a lifetime at his Drayton Manor mansion in Co. Wicklow.

The late Sinéad O’Connor also made an appearance and performed for the hundreds of guests at the lavish event.

Lisa faced a similar situation to reality star Kim Kardashian who was tied up during her Paris robbery in 2016.

In May of 2011, the TV personality was held up at knifepoint by thieves at Gerald’s mansion- Drayton Manor.

The robbers stole thousands of euros worth of jewellery from the invasion.

Following Kim’s Paris nightmare, Lisa spoke out about the traumatising ordeal for the first time.

She said: “It was bringing me back to when I went through it and it’s just horrendous.

“I suppose with the security we had in the house, you never think it’s going to happen to you, that’s what everybody thinks,”

“It’s not even the jewellery – it’s the aftermath of it all. They don’t realise the impact it has on your life, your future. Kim will get worse before she gets better. She will think she’s okay, like I did, and then it will hit her – post-traumatic stress. “I obviously know what she went through and it’s horrendous.”