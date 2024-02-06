Lisa Murphy remembered as ‘the true definition of a lady’ at her funeral

Lisa Murphy was remembered as “the true definition of a lady” at her funeral on Tuesday.

The funeral mass took place at St John the Evangalist Church in Ballinteer, which was attended by her famous former partners Michael Flatley and Gerald Keane.

The well-known model and socialite died at the age of 51 on February 1st, following a long battle with cancer.

According to the Irish Independent, her coffin was carried into the church while soloist Kathy Kelly performed a stunning rendition of A Woman’s Heart.

Her brother Noel said in a eulogy: “In her 51 years Lisa lived a life so full of love and energy, that was so vibrant that everyone who came in contact with her instantly fell in love with her.

“Lisa was born to be a mother, but although she wasn’t blessed with her own children, she most definitely had six children in her nieces and nephews.

“They absolutely adored her beyond words. Lisa was always on hand to spoil them on every occasion, from beautiful designer baby clothes and gifts, but more importantly her undivided attention, advice, love and famous auntie Lisa hugs.”

He also recalled how Lisa always put a smile on the faces of staff at St Vincent’s Hospital during her battle with cancer.

“Last year after a very long, hard stay in hospital, we remember a nurse who hadn’t seen Lisa for a few months, worryingly telling Lisa she had lost a lot of weight,” he said.

“Lisa’s face beamed and lit up and was quick to reply ‘why thank you nurse’, taking it as a great compliment. Kira was also quick to point out it was most definitely not a compliment.”

He concluded the eulogy by saying: “Lisa, we love you and I promise you through myself, mum, dad, Kira and all your six babies, we’ll remember and talk about you forever.”

Monsignor Paul Callan also paid tribute to Lisa’s “beautiful qualities” during the servuce.

“Nearest and dearest recall how Lisa brought a smile to everyone’s face,” he said. “Her warmth, charm and humanity endeared her to people everywhere she went.”

“Wherever and whenever you met Lisa, Lisa always had time for people and a thoughtfulness for others.

“Today we want to celebrate and give thanks for those beautiful qualities.”