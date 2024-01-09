Lip reader reveals what Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet discussed in THAT viral clip of them at the Golden Globes

A lip reader has revealed what Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet discussed in that viral clip of the pair at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards were broadcast live on Sunday night, with the Wonka star and his girlfriend in attendance.

The 28-year-old was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Wonka.

A new report from the Daily Mail has now revealed what the loved-up couple were discussing in that viral clip that is currently doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, the pair are seen getting cosy before Timothée plants a kiss on Kylie.

A lip reader has now claimed Kylie said: “This is really elegant… it’s black”, to which he replied: “You like it?” as she then assures him: “Yes it’s so nice!”

The lip reader claimed, the actor then said: “I love you” as Kylie admits back: “I love you.”

As their chat continued, the lip reader claimed Timothée said: “I love thinking about you”, before Kylie said the same thing back to him before they both share a laugh.

The lip reader then added that later in the chat the Call Me By Your Name star asked her “how are the lips?”, shortly before they shared a kiss.

An onlooker previously told the publication: “They were at their table staring at one another.”

“They didn’t talk to anyone during the commercial break, they were just kissing… it looked like puppy dog love, like high school.”

The couple’s love-up display has caused a frenzy among fans who have since taken to X to speculate what exactly was said between the pair.

In a recent interview with MTV’s Josh Horowtiz, Timothée joked that it was “hard to be present” after his kissing session with Kylie at a Beyoncé concert back in September.

“That was great. Hard to be present,” Timothée answered with a smile on his face, seemingly alluding to his make-out session with the 26-year-old.

The outing was the first time fans got to see the pair as a couple.

A source has since told PEOPLE that Kylie has officially put the label of “boyfriend” on the star and that her family “loves” him.

“He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him.”

The source continued: “He is very supportive of her career and she of his.”

“They both try to attend important events for each other.”