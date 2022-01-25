Liam Gallagher weighs in on drama between Taylor Swift and Damon Albarn

Liam Gallagher has weighed in on the drama between Taylor Swift and Damon Albarn.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Damon alleged Taylor “doesn’t write her own songs” as he praised Billie Eilish’s songwriting skills.

After reading his comments, Taylor tweeted: “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs.”

“Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.” In another tweet, the 32-year-old added: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.” Damon later apologised to the Shake It Off singer on Twitter, writing: “I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait.” “I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand,” the Blur frontman added. I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022 Oasis frontman Liam has since reacted to the drama between Taylor and his rival. One fan tweeted him: “isn’t it mad Taylor swift and damon are beefing on twitter wtf”, to which Liam replied: “Love it.”

Another fan asked: “RKID, the world needs to know what you think of taylor swift,” and Liam replied: “Great songwriter.”

