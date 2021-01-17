Laura Whitmore shares sweet new photo from her wedding day

Laura Whitmore has shared a sweet new photo from her wedding day.

The Irish presenter secretly married Iain Stirling in Dublin in November, sharing a first glimpse at her big day earlier this month.

The Bray native, who is expecting her first child, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her beloved pooch Mick on his sixth birthday.

Sharing a snap of the dog with her and Iain on their wedding day, taken by photographer Conor McDonnell, Laura wrote: “Happy 6th Birthday Mick! ❤️ There with me every step of the way.”

Sharing the news of their marriage, the 35-year-old uploaded a photo to Instagram on New Year’s Day, captioned: “A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony.

“We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got.

“We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding. Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it!”

“We’ve never shared this picture before now but a lot of people have contacted us and congratulated us the last month with good intentions so here’s to good news!

“And if anyone uses this picture we’d appreciate you donating on our behalf to @chooselove ❤️ sending love to you and yours and here’s to 2021!

“Happy new year everyone! Wishing you all the love x,” Laura added.

Goss.ie made a donation to Choose Love.