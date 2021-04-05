Laura Anderson ‘set to move to Dubai’ – after backlash for travelling amid the pandemic

The Love Island star faced major online criticism for jetting off to the United Arab Emirates city

Laura Anderson is reportedly moving to Dubai.

The Love Island star faced major backlash online for jetting off to the United Arab Emirates city while the UK remained in a strict lockdown.

The Glasgow native, who returned home from her trip in February, revealed she lost jobs and followers following the backlash – but insisted her trip was for work purposes.

The 31-year-old lived in Dubai before her stint on Love Island in 2018, and is reportedly set to move back “for good”.

A source told The Sun: “Laura has decided it’s time to move back to Dubai for good.”

“She’s had a hard time during lockdown and has felt a bit lonely being away from her friends and sister. She’s always seen Dubai as her home really. She is planning to take her dog with her and wants to go as soon as possible.”

“Laura has struggled with being trolled while in the UK and received a lot of backlash when she went on holiday to Dubai during the pandemic.”

“She wants to put it all behind her and start again. She’s got some business ideas up her sleeve and is planning on making a real go of it,” the insider added.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Laura for comment.

Defending her decision to travel to Dubai amid the pandemic, Laura said: “The reality for me coming here prior to lockdown just as an FYI was so I could still earn money because I ain’t a millionaire.”

“I live alone in Glasgow with no family or friends close enough that are allowed to travel to me. So for my own mental health being in Dubai I can be around my family and friends that still live here since I lived here for 8 years prior to Love Island, I still call UAE home.”

“I’m definitely not out and about everyday as I need to be on my laptop working and life here is strict but has loosened recently due to a lot worse restrictions than we endured at the start.”

“Some of you many already know this or you may not or you may not care. Thanks for your energy, I can take the punching bag treatment most of the time and to be honest I’d rather be the person you gave out to.”

Laura also apologised to “everyone she upset” by travelling to Dubai, admitting she felt guilty “the whole time”.

“The backlash was horrendous and still is. I don’t expect anyone to understand my situation. I apologise to everyone I’ve upset. I truly mean that as it was never my intention,” she said.