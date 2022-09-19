King Charles III appears tearful at the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III appeared tearful at the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II this morning.

Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, at the age of 96.

As ‘God Save the King’ played throughout the church, King Charles was seen filling up with tears, as he stood by his mother’s coffin.

The Queen’s funeral service ended just after 12pm, and a procession to Wellington Arch led by the King began shortly afterwards.

After the procession arrives at 1pm, the Bearer Party will lift Her Majesty’s coffin from the state gun carriage to the state hearse.

The procession will continue to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Committal Service will begin at 4pm.

At 7.30pm on Monday evening, the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband Prince Philip during a private family service at the memorial chapel.

They will be buried in the royal vault next to the Queen’s father King George VI and mother.