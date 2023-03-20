Kim Kardashian hit by ‘curse’ claims after attending PSG and Arsenal matches

Kim Kardashian has been hit by claims she “cursed” two major football matches she attended in the UK and Paris last week.

On Sunday evening, the reality star brought her seven-year-old son Saint and a few of his friends to the Paris Saint-Germain game against Rennes at Parc des Princes in France.

Also joined by her sister Kendall Jenner, the group received the VIP treatment from PSG as they got pitch side access and were given their own box to watch the match.

Great to welcome special guest @KimKardashian to the Parc des Princes today! #PSGSRFC pic.twitter.com/xbWtnDTEER — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 19, 2023

They also had a meet-and-greet with PSG star Kylian Mbappe, and got to FaceTime his teammate Neymar – who is recovering from an injury in Brazil.

On top of that, Kim was gifted a personalised PSG jersey with “Kim 1” on the back, which was personally presented by club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Despite the extravagant fanfare, the Kardashian clan didn’t get to see PSG win as the league leaders were beaten 2-0 in the end, despite being strong favourites to win the home game.

The team had previously gone 35 matches unbeaten at home in Ligue 1.

The defeat came three days after Kim attended an Arsenal game at the Emirates Stadium in London, which resulted in the Premier League leaders being eliminated from the Europa League by Sporting CP.

Kim Kardashian & her son, Saint West, supporting Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight. 😅 #afc pic.twitter.com/0eMg8ksjEh — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 16, 2023

The match ended with a dramatic penalty shootout, and an image of Kim’s reaction has already received the meme treatment on social media.

PSG and Arsenal’s losses have lead to some ridiculous speculation on Twitter, as football fans believe Kim “cursed” both matches by simply being there.

Thankfully, it looks like the reality star is choosing to see the funny side of it as she’s already reposted some memes of herself at the game on social media.

𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲:

Kim Kardashian is at the Emirates and Arsenal are eliminated from the Europa League. 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲:

Kim Kardashian is at the Parc des Princes and PSG lose 2-0 to Rennes. Kardashian curse 🫠 pic.twitter.com/GusRlDcgSM — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 19, 2023

The Kim Kardashian curse pic.twitter.com/41DbYh2rw6 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 19, 2023

Arsenal ❌

PSG ❌ The Kim Kardashian curse continues. 😅 pic.twitter.com/a1W7YHFXOb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 19, 2023