Kim Kardashian granted request to be declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been granted her request to be declared legally single, amid her divorce from Kanye West.

A judge made the ruling at a court in Los Angeles today, and the decision also means Kim can officially drop West from her last name.

The 41-year-old filed for bifurcation in December, ten months after she filed for divorce from her rapper husband.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star stated: “I submit this declaration in support of my request for an order bifurcating and terminating the status of my marriage to respondent, Kanye West.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Kanye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“There will be no prejudice to (Kanye) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with (Kanye) since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that (Kanye) agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. (Kanye) has not responded to my request.”

“(Kanye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

In response to Kim’s petition in the Superior Court of California earlier this month, Kanye said he would only agree to the plan if certain conditions were put in place.

However, the 44-year-old seemed to change his tune this week when he told Hollywood Unlocked: “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children.”

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.