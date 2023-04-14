Joe Biden delights fans as he backs ‘Mayo for Sam’ in Ballina

Joe Biden delighted fans as he backed Mayo to win the Sam Maguire cup during his address in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

The US President made the final speech of his visit to Ireland on Friday night in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral.

The 80-year-old spoke at length about his Irish heritage, in particular the Blewitt family who hailed from Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Concluding his address at St Muredach’s Cathedral, President Biden teased: “And oh, one more thing…”

“Mayo for Sam! Mayo for Sam!,” he enthusiastically shouted, waving his fist in the air.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he praised the crowd.

President Biden will return to Co. Dublin tonight, where he will leave Dublin Airport aboard Air Force One for Delaware.

The 80-year-old landed in Belfast on Tuesday evening, where he was greeted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

His first engagement on the island of Ireland took place on Wednesday, when he met with Prime Minister Sunak at a city centre hotel in Belfast.

He then delivered an address at Ulster University, where he was joined by the North’s political leaders and representatives from youth, business and civic communities.

The 80-year-old then made his way to Dublin Airport aboard Air Force One – where he was greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, before travelling to Co. Louth via motorcade for a walk about Carlingford and Dundalk.

The father-of-four then returned to Dublin, ahead of a long day of engagements on Thursday.

On the morning of April 13, he met with Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin – where he was introduced to the Irish President’s beloved Bernese Mountain dogs, Bród and Misneach.

President Biden then had a meeting with the Taoiseach at the Farmleigh estate.

On Thursday afternoon, the 46th President of the United States addressed the Oireachtas, making him the fourth US President to do so – following John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The 80-year-old then concluded his tour of Dublin with a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle on Thursday evening.

Air Force One, which departed from Dublin Airport on Friday morning, landed at Ireland West Airport Knock just after lunchtime.

President Biden and his entourage travelled to Knock, where he took some private time for prayer at the Marian Shrine.

He spontaneously met with Fr Frank O’Grady, who delivered his son Beau’s last rites ahead of his death in 2015.

The 80-year-old then made a scheduled stop at the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre, where he will further explore his ancestry before he met with his local cousins.

The father-of-four concluded his Irish visit by delivering a powerful address in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, Co. Mayo.