Jess Redden sends love to those who are grieving this Christmas as she pays tribute to late dad

Jess Redden has sent love to those who are grieving this Christmas, as she paid tribute to her late dad on social media.

The 28-year-old, who married Irish rugby star Rob Kearney earlier this month, sadly lost her father Brian to cancer in September 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas morning, Jess shared sweet snaps of her beloved dad alongside a touching poem.

She wrote: “Christmas in heaven what do they do, they come down to earth and spend it with you, so save them a space, one empty chair, you might not see them but they will be there.”

Posting an old photo of her and her dad on Christmas Day, Jess told her 78k followers: “Dad loved Christmas – one year passed and I still think he’s here…”

“There’s no right or wrong way to deal with grief,” she continued. “Sending love to anyone else trying to navigate it just know today your angel is by your side x.”

During her wedding to Rob Kearney earlier this month, the influencer kept her father close as she carried a photo of him in her wedding bouquet.

Jess also had a special message sown into her wedding dress in blue thread, which read: “My Darling Dad, forever in my heart.”

The couple tied the knot at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare.