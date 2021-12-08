Jess Redden confirms she’s changing her surname to Kearney after ’10 years of spade work’

Jess Redden has confirmed she’s taking Rob Kearney’s surname, after the couple tied the knot over the weekend.

The 28-year-old model married the Irish rugby star at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare last Friday, and the couple have since jetted off on their honeymoon.

During a post-wedding Q&A on Instagram today, Jess was asked if she’ll be changing her surname to Kearney, or will she opt for a double barrel name instead.

The influencer candidly revealed she will be taking Rob’s surname, after spending 10 years trying to “get in to the family”.

Jess replied: “Actually had lots of these Q’s which is interesting! In my opinion you just do whatever you want to do, don’t worry about other people’s opinion.”

“I am changing it to Kearney – a good 10 years of spade work to get into to the family so they’re not getting rid of me easily,” she joked.

Jess and Rob said ‘I do’ at St. Kenans Church in Kilrush last Friday, before hosting their wedding reception at the Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare.

The couple’s wedding venue, which was bought by Donald Trump in 2014 for a reported €9 million, had a special connection to Jess’ late father.

The pair were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November of last year, after Jess’ dad Brian became ill.

The influencer was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

Taking to Instagram the day after their wedding, Jess told her Instagram followers that she previously spent time with her dad at the Trump International Hotel.

Sharing an old photo of her father at the resort, the bride said it was a “very special place with the best memories”.

Jess posted the photo alongside a snap of the locket she had attached to her wedding bouquet, which included a picture of her dad.

“Dad was with me every step of the way,” she added.

In another sweet tribute to her dad, Jess’ mother had a special message sown into her wedding dress in blue thread that read: “My Darling Dad, forever in my heart.”