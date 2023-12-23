ITV bosses ‘hoping to persuade’ Holly Willoughby to return to Dancing On Ice – after Stephen Mulhern signs on as co-host

ITV bosses have reportedly been “hoping to persuade” Holly Willoughby to return to Dancing On Ice.

Since Holly announced her sudden departure from This Morning, questions have been circling for months whether the host will return for the ITV show in January.

Holly began hosting the show in 2006 alongside her former pal Phillip Schofield – who she also hosted This Morning with.

It has also recently been reported that Stephen Mulhern has officially signed on to replace Philip as co-host of the show.

Bosses are now hoping that this will encourage Holly to sign back on – with just three days to go until the show’s launch.

An insider told The Sun: “Stephen has been the frontrunner to take Phillip’s spot for months but ITV is thrilled to now have him signed and sealed and ready to roll.”

“It means that, whatever happens, they have at least one host for the skate show.”

“Stephen is hugely loved by viewers, is a consummate professional and as an added bonus has worked with Holly for decades – they both started out in telly together.”

“Knowing Stephen will be there beside her could be the comfort blanket Holly needs to say yes.”

The source continued: “Holly’s situation remains up in the air and producers are now counting down to the start in days rather than weeks.”

“They’re looking at every avenue to try and get it across the line, but do also have a ‘Plan B’ list of several figures who could fill her spot.”

This comes after the 42-year-old presenter was spotted for the first time in public since quitting This Morning after her kidnap and murder scare.

In photos published by MailOnline on Friday, Holly was papped out for lunch in London, after weeks of being too scared to leave her home.

The mother-of-three dined with her mum Linda, husband Dan Baldwin and a group of friends.